Fresh stock of vaccine arrives for 18+ group in the nick of time

City sees 212 new infections; there are now 2,749 active cases

The Capital has received fresh supply of vaccines — 62,160 doses of Covaxin and 1,73,340 doses of Covishield — for 18-44 age group on Tuesday, AAP leader Atishi said while presenting a daily vaccination bulletin on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she had said that all government-run vaccination centres for the age group will be shut from Wednesday due to shortage of vaccines. Fortunately, the government received the fresh stock later in the day, as per officials.

“The reason for slowing down of the pace of vaccination is because of the dearth of vaccines for the youth. Yesterday [Tuesday], more than half the vaccination centres in Delhi were closed for youth,” Ms. Atishi said.

A Delhi government spokesperson said as much.

Meanwhile, the downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in the national capital with 212 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,31,710, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 25 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,876. A total of 77,891 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 14,31,710 people have recovered and there are 2,749 active cases. The test positivity rate was 0.27%, which means that less than one person out of 300 people taking tests are positive.