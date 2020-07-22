Fresh spell of rain hampers city traffic

The Capital received a moderate spell of monsoon showers on Tuesday afternoon that led to waterlogging in several areas and hampered traffic movement.

The MeT depatment said that Safdarjung station which records the official reading for the city, recorded 24.8 mm of rain while weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar recorded 23 mm, 28.5 mm and 9.9 mm of rain respectively.

Heavy waterlogging

The downpour threw the civic agencies into action to avoid a repeat of what the season’s heaviest spell did on Sunday in which one person died and 10 homes were washed away.

The Delhi police said that there was heavy waterlogging on Ring Road near WHO office and that the carriageway of Bhairon Road leading to Mathura Road had also caved in, blocking traffic in the area and announced diversions as no vehicle was being allowed towards ITO from Nizamuddin Khatta.

The traffic police also issued an advisory for people to avoid the area under Minto Bridge where there was heavy waterlogging on Sunday. However, it later said that there was no waterlogging under the bridge.

Active monsoon showers have helped bring down the temperature in the city with the maximum temperature settling at 33.2 degrees Celsius which is two degrees below normal and the minimum at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

The forecast for July 22 reads “generally cloudy sky with rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty wind. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle between 33 and 24 degrees Celsius.”

On Sunday, the city recorded 74.8 mm rain while Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations had recorded 86 mm and 81.2 mm rain respectively.