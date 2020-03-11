Delhi

Fresh plea in HC alleges hate speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, BJP leaders

A file photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi with UPCC President Salman Khurshid (second from right).   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

The petition also sought attachment of properties of people involved in making hate speeches and selling them to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital.

A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday alleging that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Salman Khurshid and BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra.

The plea has sought registration of cases against those making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month’s riots in northeast Delhi.

The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.

