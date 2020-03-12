Fresh plea alleges hate speech by Cong., BJP leaders

New Delhi

It seeks registration of cases, setting up of SIT to assess damage during violence

A fresh petition filed in the Delhi High Court has alleged that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra.

The plea, filed by Deepak Madan, has sought registration of cases against those allegedly making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in the riots in north-east Delhi.

The petition also sought the attachment of properties of people allegedly involved in making hate speeches and suggested selling them off to compensate victims of the communal violence.

Mr. Madan has also sought direction to the government “to restrain any political party or person from giving any speech and organise any rally until the peace and situation within Delhi is under control and normal”.

It said the alleged hate speeches by political figures were not only defamatory but also provocative in nature and led to the recent riots.

“After the passing of the Citizenship [Amendment] Act, leaders of various political parties raised slogans against the amendment and gave hate speeches,” the plea said.

The plea has sought booking of these leaders under the National Security Act (NSA)for allegedly continuously posting hate speeches and disturbing the country’s integrity as their speeches led to destruction of properties in different areas of north-east Delhi.

The plea claimed that no action has been taken against the politicians who allegedly delivered hate speeches, even though “impact of the hate and provocative speeches have been seen in north-east, east Delhi and Shahdara district where instances of multiple riots and mob attacks has caused deaths, loss of properties and severe injuries in many cases”.

The petition claimed that the police, instead of taking steps to stop rioters, merely stood as spectators.

‘Police inaction’

“Delhi Police did not exercise due diligence against the political persons when hate speeches were delivered by them on public platform. The State Police did not take action against the political persons on time so as to control them from making any further hate speeches and provoke the public which has lead to such a big massacre,” the petition alleged.