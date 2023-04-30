ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh parking surveys in selected areas to be conducted soon: Delhi Transport Commissioner

April 30, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

Ashish Kundra said the MCD was unable to implement the pending parking area management plans on the ground due to differences with resident welfare associations

Muneef Khan

Civic authorities were to survey and draft PAMPs, in consultation with resident welfare associations, to provide solutions for haphazard parking. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Fresh surveys will be conducted in selected areas of the city to assess their parking needs, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra told The Hindu on Saturday.

Mr. Kundra’s comments were in response to the pending implementation of parking area management plans (PAMP), drafted by the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in some areas. He said the now-unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unable to implement them on the ground due to differences with resident welfare associations (RWAs).

In February, senior MCD officials said the Delhi Transport Department has given the nod to implement PAMPs in two localities — Neeti Bagh and Gulmohar Park — and the civic body was working on it.

According to the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, civic authorities — including the three erstwhile municipal corporations — were to survey and draft PAMPs to provide solutions to resolve haphazard parking and congestion in the city. This has to be carried out in consultation with RWAs.

In 2021, a total of 16 PAMPs were drafted by the erstwhile SDMC, which were sent to the Transport Department.

“We wanted to test out three PAMPs, in order to understand the learnings from their implementation and then scale it up. Unfortunately, the RWAs had a difference of opinion and we have asked the MCD to engage with them again and figure out a way to implement it,” said Mr. Kundra.

He noted that the new surveys may include gated colonies and also look to validate the previously carried out surveys.

“The survey will involve a mixed population profile. This is because some areas are either purely residential or commercial or have different use cases. We will convene a meeting with the MCD over the next two weeks and figure out a way to proceed further,” said the Transport Commissioner.

A senior MCD official confirmed that the idea of fresh surveys is in the pipeline, adding that it is also an attempt to look into the previously carried out surveys for the PAMPs that were drafted.

“Modifications may be required in the previously drafted PAMPs, but we can arrive at a conclusion only after conducting fresh surveys and examining their findings,” the official said.

