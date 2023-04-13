HamberMenu
Fresh mayoral polls on April 26; AAP, BJP keep their cards close to chest

While Aam Aadmi Party sources said a call on the candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be taken at an upcoming meeting, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party said it has mixed views on whether to contest the polls

April 13, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shelly Oberoi will continue to hold office till fresh polls are held.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi will continue to hold office till fresh polls are held.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday issued an official notification stating that elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on April 26.

The tenure of Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, both from the Aam Aadmi Party, ended on March 31, but they will continue to hold office till the fresh internal elections are held.

With April 18 being the last date for filing nominations, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party said the party has mixed views on whether to contest the mayoral polls.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the party will take a final call on the mayoral elections over the next few days.

He added that the party will continue to focus on the constitution of the MCD’s Standing Committee, which remains in limbo. The Delhi High Court will on April 24 hear a case over the election of six members of the Standing Committee.

However, a top functionary in BJP’s Delhi unit said the party will not contest the upcoming polls, adding, “We will skip these elections and focus on our movement against AAP’s corruption.”

Meanwhile, AAP sources said the party will take a call on whether to name new candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor at an upcoming meeting.

The elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the MCD House were disrupted on three occasions due to clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

The exercise was conducted successfully in the fourth attempt on February 22.

