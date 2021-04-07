Fresh COVID-19 cases could break all records in Delhi: Health Minister

The national capital is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and 5,100 new cases were reported on Tuesday — the highest in over four months.

Warning that daily new COVID-19 cases in Delhi could reach a new peak, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday appealed to the people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

"Cases have increased a lot in Delhi in the past few days. I want to appeal to the public, everyone knows that the best way to beat corona is to wear masks and follow social distancing. Please wear masks,” Mr. Jain told reporters here.

"Daily cases have gone above 5,000. The way cases are increasing, it could break the old record (of cases)," the Minister added.

The highest number of daily new cases reported in Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic remains 8,593 cases on November 11.

After the peak in November, the number of cases had gradually decreased. New cases were falling in early 2021, and on January 16, the number of daily new cases had dropped to 94. But it slowly increased to 200 on February 24 and has been on the rise since then.

Mr. Jain also said that a night curfew has been imposed because the government had received reports that a lot of parties were taking place. “At parties, people come into close contact and we want to avoid it,” he said.