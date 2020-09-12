Fresh cases touch new high

Biggest single-day spike of 4,321 cases takes tally to 2,14,069

The Capital on Saturday witnessed the biggest single-day spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases so far, with 4,321 cases having been reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The total number of virus cases reached 2,14,069, of which 1,81,295 people have recovered. There are 28,059 active cases in Delhi at present.

Also, 28 more deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,715, the bulletin also said.

Also, 60,076 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday. This was the second time more than 60,000 tests were done in a day, the highest being 60,580.

Out of the total 14,390 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 8,096 (56.26%) are vacant, stated government data on Saturday. However, 60.14% ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 69.4% ICU beds without ventilators are full.

Also, the number of containment zones in the city jumped to 1,383, which is the highest so far.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done, has gone up slightly to reach 7.19 % from 7% on Friday.

Delhi has conducted 1,09,619 tests per million population, which is one of the highest figures in the country. The government bulletin added that Delhi Health Minister had met Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents of all State government hospitals to review the status of testing.