Fresh cases in Delhi stay under 500

A healthcare worker injects vaccine during dry run at the Northern Railway Central Hospital in the city on Friday.  

The city recorded 444 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,29,282, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

This is the 15th day in a row that the number of new cases has been less than 1,000. Also, 10 more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,654.

A total of 75,724 more tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,14,849 people have recovered and there are 3,779 active cases.

Also, a dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination was conducted at about 150 centres here and there were no major problems, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

The vaccination booths at all the centres have three rooms — waiting room, vaccination room, and observation room. During the dry run, healthcare workers are registered and made to move from one room to another as a mock drill.

On January 2, a dry run was conducted at three healthcare facilities and on Wednesday at 66 centres.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.59% on Friday and the overall positivity till now was 6.81%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 12,380 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 88.11% were vacant. There were 2,965 containment zones in the city as of Friday.

