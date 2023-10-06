Fresh air lifeline for survival but significance of socio-cultural activities can’t be ignored: HC

October 06, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

Allowing Ramlila celebrations on a ground at Janakpuri, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said that “fresh air and healthy environment is the lifeline for survival but the significance of socio-cultural activities cannot be ignored or overlooked”.

Addressing concerns over pollution, a Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said a mechanism must be put in place to ensure that such programmes are held in a regulated manner without causing any damage to the environment.

‘Complying with terms’

Shri Ram Leela Committee, Janakpuri, had challenged a single judge Bench’s order against holding public events on the ground in question.

The committee told the court that it has been celebrating Dasara for more than 30 years in Janakpuri with due permission from the Delhi Development Authority, while complying with all the terms and conditions regarding cleanliness and environment protection.

The high court noted that admittedly the plot was lying barren and has no grass but a few trees around the periphery. “Permission is granted to the appellants to host Ramlila celebrations on this ground for this current year from the date of this order till October 30, 2023,” the high court ordered.

The high court, however, directed that there shall be no damage or harm to the green cover existing on the ground.

The court clarified that it was not coming in the way of directions given by the single judge Bench to the DDA and the Deputy Conservator of Forests to plant trees in the area and take steps for its beautification for the welfare of the residents of the colony.

“The residents of Delhi are gasping for breath which makes it a duty not only of the government agencies, but also requires concerted effort of every individual to make an endeavour to save the city and each be the active brigade of ‘Saviours Of Nature’,” the high court said.