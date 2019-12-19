Fresh advisory issued on law and order situation in city

The intelligence wing of the Delhi Police has issued a fresh advisory to the district police on law and order situation in the city after they detected distribution of inflammatory pamphlets in certain pockets of the city as it could fan the flames, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

According to intelligence officers, one of the pamphlets mentioned a day-long shutdown in the country on Friday as protests rage against the Citizenship Act. The pamphlets were also found pasted in a certain area in north-east Delhi and it was also being circulated on the social media.

“We are trying to intercept the origin of pamphlets but as part of precautionary measures, fresh security advisory have been issued to all police stations in the city. The reserve police force has been asked to be on stand by,” added the police officer.

As per security advisory, the SHOs and other senior police officers should organise a meeting with locals and clear their doubts on the Citizenship Act. The locals should not fall in the trap of rumour mongers. Senior officers have been told that they can impose Section 144 if required. Police officers should meet locals politicians and the local police should eye on bad characters in sensitive areas.

“We have already warned the local police of the protest called for in north-east Delhi... Drones were also used, but when protesters were about to disperse, a section of mob started pelting stones on buses and indulged in violence. We are working on close coordination with the local police,” said the officer. A report has also been sent to MHA.