French to be introduced in 30 DBSE-affiliated schools

Delhi Board signs memorandum with Institut Français en Inde

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) on Monday tied up with Institut Français en Inde (IFI – The French Institute in India) to introduce teaching French in city government’s schools.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida said that introduction of global languages like French will unlock new career options for our students in various fields and will make them professionally sound.

“Learning a global language is not just an acquisition of a skill but also an association with the culture of a particular country. Along with enhancing the potential of students, this educational cooperation will also give an opportunity to students to learn about the French culture and history,” Mr. Sisodia said.

‘Education is priority’

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain. He said, “Among all the collaborations between two countries, education will always remain our priority. Learning French will be a life-changing experience for the students of Delhi government schools and provide them new opportunities academically and professionally.”

The Delhi government said in the pilot phase, French will be introduced in 30 schools affiliated to the DBSE and will be expanded further to other schools depending on children’s interest. It will be taught in Classes VI-XII.

Director of Education Himanshu Gupta said that the IFI will assist the DBSE and the DoE in training the teachers and resource persons. It will also offer access to its cultural and academic platforms to school students.