Freedom under threat from religion: Gopal Gandhi

Criticising the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, former West Bengal governor Gopal Gandhi said that freedom in India today is under threat.

Mr. Gandhi was delivering the first Mushirul Hasan Memorial Lecture on the theme “the enterprise of free speech in a market of control” here on Tuesday.

Stating that “fear is a fever and our freedom is fevered”, Mr. Gandhi added that fear was merely the symptom, not the disease. The underlying causes compromising freedom are three-fold, he said. They are the role of religion and money in politics, and “the role which political power, legitimately elected and democratically installed, plays in ways that befuddle the laws and bewilder democracy”.

Money and graft

Deploring the NRC and CAA as efforts to determine citizenship by religion, Mr. Gandhi said these initiatives of the current government would have left the Constituent Assembly aghast. Corporate money in politics has resulted in corruption as well as loss of independent candidates, he added.

However, Mr. Gandhi also made it clear that the threat to freedom is not simply a post-2014 phenomenon. Noting that Sheikh Abdullah had been jailed for 11 years during Jawaharlal Nehru’s term as Prime Minister, while his son and grandson are under arrest today, Mr. Gandhi said that “the imprisoners have changed, but the prisoners stayed the same”.

The judiciary also came in for flak from Mr. Gandhi who said that it was “fallible” like any human being, and the defenders of freedom could not take it for granted any more than the peasant could take the monsoon for granted.

He also deplored the disdain of the left liberal secular intelligentsia for the religious middle class. It is not arrogant, but rather, self-defeating, he said.