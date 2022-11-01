Free yoga classes will continue even if I have to beg door-to-door: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reiterated the AAP’s stand that the collapse of Morbi bridge in Gujarat was a result of “massive corruption”

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal practising yoga on the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi on June 21, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reiterated the AAP’s stand that the collapse of Morbi bridge in Gujarat was a result of “massive corruption”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that free yoga classes for citizens will continue and alleged that despite disruptions by the BJP and L-G, he will not let any government schemes be affected.

“Yoga classes will not be stopped. I appeal to all yoga teachers, please take yoga classes tomorrow. Even if I have to go door-to-door and beg for money, I will beg, and make your payments. Yoga classes won’t be stopped,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a press conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, as the political tussle between the AAP government and the Central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor over free yoga classes for citizens intensified, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that officers have been threatened to issue directions to discontinue the classes.

There were no yoga classes on Monday.

In December last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme under which all Delhi citizens can get free yoga training at their doorstep six days a week.

The Delhi Government provides classes and teachers free of cost to the residents who form groups of 25 and register themselves by calling a number (9013585858). The participants also need to decide on an open space like a park or a community hall.

“For the past many months, we have been seeing that they are trying to stop all good work happening in Delhi. Now I have heard that Mohalla Clinics are Delhi government schools are their next targets. I have come to know that they are going to stop tender for free medicines in Mohalla Clinics,” Mr. Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Mr. Kejriwal on Tuesday reiterated the AAP’s stand that the collapse of Morbi bridge in Gujarat was a result of “massive corruption” and trying to hide it now.

“Why was the contract given to the company without any tender? It means that they have releations with their party (BJP) and its leaders. Why was a company, which makes watches, given the contract to make a bridge? Why was a company with no experience of bridge construction or maintenance given the contract?” Mr. Kejriwal said.