‘Free vaccine for all at Delhi govt. hospitals’

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced mohalla clinics for women, free COVID-19 vaccine for all at government hospitals, and ₹1,293 crore for various projects for expansion of health-related infrastructure.

But the percentage of the budget allocated for schemes and programmes of the health sector has shown only a slight increase to 14% this year from 13.39% in the last budget.

He also said that the government will increase the capacity to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 60,000 persons per day in the next few days from the current level of 45,000 persons daily.

“In Delhi, our government has decided that COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of Delhi free of cost in government hospitals. For this new scheme ‘Aam Aadmi Free Covid Vaccine’, I am proposing an amount of ₹50 crore,” the Minister said.

“Keeping in view the experiences gained during COVID-19 pandemic, The Delhi government has allocated an amount of ₹1,293 crore for various capital projects for expansion in health-related infrastructure. These projects are, construction of new hospitals in Jwalapuri, Sirspur, Madipur and Vikaspuri, redesign of 19 existing hospitals, etc.,” Mr. Sisodia said.

After the 21 completion of new hospitals and redesigning, the number of hospital beds will increase by more than 14,000, Mr. Sisodia said.

Mahila Mohalla Clinics

The Finance Minister said that 100 ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinics’ are proposed to be established in different parts of Delhi and it will be increased to at least one clinic in each ward.

“Taking a new and revolutionary step in this direction, I propose to start a special Mohalla clinic for women - ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ from next year. It is a fact of our society that women tend to neglect their own illnesses. The result of this is that many women live with ailment, assuming it as destiny. The Delhi government will now undertake the responsibility of having a ‘Mahila Mohalla Clinic’ around every woman in Delhi and services of gynaecologist and related diagnostic tests etc. are made available for free,” he added.

He also said that the Delhi government is headed to another important beginning in health sector and a health card will be issued to every Delhiite.