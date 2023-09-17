HamberMenu
Free sex reassignment: DCW notice to Delhi govt., Centre

Follows complaint to the panel by a transwoman over lack of free procedure at RML Hospital

September 17, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued notices to the city and the Central governments over complaints regarding the absence of free sex reassignment surgery (SRS) in public hospitals.

The development comes after the women’s panel received a complaint from a transwoman about the lack of free SRS at the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, even though free SRS have started in government health care institutions.

Issuing the notice to the Delhi government’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Union government, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The facility of free SRS should be available at all government hospitals. After the efforts of the DCW, the Delhi government had instructed all [its] hospitals to provide free SRS. I have issued notice to the hospitals and the health departments. We will make sure transgenders will be able to get the benefit of free SRS in all the government hospitals.”

She also asked RML Hospital and other government health care centres to provide details of steps taken for ensuring free SRS procedures across Delhi.

The DGHS had, in November 2022, issued a circular directing all Delhi government hospitals having a ‘burns and plastic surgery’ ward and plastic surgeons to provide free SRS, after the DCW had raised the issue.

