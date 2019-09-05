‘Free power hiked CM’s popularity’

The city government's decision to give free electricity to people who consume up to 200 units has increased Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

During the Jan Samvad Yatra, Mr. Rai visited Bawana and Kirari and discussed electricity tariffs with the people, said AAP in a statement.

Mr. Rai said there has been a 12% hike again in electricity rates in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

“Mr. Rai also said that the I Love Kejriwal campaign is getting widespread support, which has increased BJP’s anxiety. The initiative to waive 200 units of electricity has further increased Mr. Kejriwal’s popularity,” read an official statement from AAP.