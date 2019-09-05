‘Free power hiked CM’s popularity’

The city government's decision to give free electricity to people who consume up to 200 units has increased Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.
During the Jan Samvad Yatra, Mr. Rai visited Bawana and Kirari and discussed electricity tariffs with the people, said AAP in a statement.
Mr. Rai said there has been a 12% hike again in electricity rates in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.
“Mr. Rai also said that the I Love Kejriwal campaign is getting widespread support, which has increased BJP’s anxiety. The initiative to waive 200 units of electricity has further increased Mr. Kejriwal’s popularity,” read an official statement from AAP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor