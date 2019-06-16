‘Free metro rides for women will ease traffic’

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the government’s plan to allow free travel for women in metro trains would reduce pollution and also ease traffic as more people would use public transport.
“The number of vehicles on the road will decrease and this will help curb pollution. When our mothers and sisters start travelling in metro, the traffic on roads will also decrease,” Mr. Singh said.
Referring to a letter written by E. Sreedharan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP said, “There is some confusion... there is some dilemma in his mind.”
“Whatever cost incurs, the Delhi government will give it. The metro which is running in losses will also see an increase in its income.”
Crowded trains
He said some people are criticising the move by stating that there will be crowd in metro trains but the Delhi metro’s daily ridership is only 25 lakh, though its capacity is 40 lakh.
