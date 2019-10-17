Free legal aid for women who approach Delhi Commission for Women

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday partnered with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to set up a legal clinic to provide free legal aid to women who approach the commission.

“The lawyers of DSLSA deputed to the commission will ensure that the process of getting free legal aid is made smoother and more accountable. Earlier, the complainants faced problems with the services due to lack of coordination between the DCW and the DSLSA,” the commission said in a statement.

The DCW said that the commission received “hundreds of complaints on a daily basis and a significant percentage of them required free legal aid, which they cannot afford otherwise”. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: “I am grateful to the DSLSA for ensuring that a legal clinic is opened in the DCW. This will benefit the women and girls approaching the commission and shall help them better access free legal aid.”