Free gym, salon disappear from Singhu

NEW DELHI

10 February 2021 00:32 IST

Food langars are still going strong at farmers’ protest site

The langar landscape at the Singhu border protest site has changed in the last few days with some of the free sewas disappearing while some getting stronger.

At the onset of the protest in late November and December, there was a host of langars being set up by various groups and individuals at the site. A group had started “pagdi (turban) langar” where they were tying turbans to all those who wanted, an individual had started free salon service where haircuts were offered, a group had started giving free massages to protesters and even a gymnasium had been opened by a group of weightlifters.

However, all these free sewas have now disappeared.

“At the beginning, there was a lot of energy and many people came here to offer their services. They all said that they were here to stay. However, talking about pagdi services, it could have been pointed out that not everyone who wears the pagdi once continues with it which amounts its disrespect. And even if one doesn’t wish to continue wearing, it needs to be kept with respect,” said Avtar Singh who lodges in a trolley close to where the pagdi langar used to be set up.

Initially, there were many small langars set up for toothpaste, combs, medicines, libraries which also have now disappeared even as there are several bigger sewas for medicines and at least two libraries still intact.

The food langars, apart from the usual chapatis and vegetables, at the site have been steady, including sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, kheer and jalebis, a hit at the site since the beginning, and some of the other ones as well including, free stitching and alteration services.

The langar run by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has also seen a dip in people eating. “The primary reason is that a lot of langars have opened up at the back and also because less locals are now coming here,” said Balvir Singh, DSGMC langar manager.

Stitching stall

Dalbir Singh (38) from Barnala has been here since the last week of December and on January 2, he set up a free stitching stall and no event, including January 26 and 29 incidents have deterred him. “I had come with a man who I fell out with and he told me that I couldn’t have stayed without him. And I did. I am here for sewa and I will not leave till we win,” he said.

Pizza langar is also among the ones that have continued every day. Inderpreet Singh who runs the langar said,

“Whoever we have interacted with, we have told him that we’ll stay here till the end and we will”.