Free cochlear implants under Central scheme give new lease of life to hundreds of deaf children

Asha, 32, clearly remembers the day her daughter Kirti, now 8, uttered her first word, “papa”, at a hospital in south Delhi. Born deaf, Kirti could not hear and never spoke till the age of five, but that changed when she underwent free cochlear implant surgery under a Central government scheme in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When she was one and a half years old, we realised that she was not responding to sounds and was crying a lot. Doctors advised us to get her an implant, which would cost over ₹10 lakh. But that was unaffordable for us,” said Asha, a homemaker, adding that her husband earns ₹20,000 a month. Kirti used to play alone with her dolls and miniature kitchen set, and did not go to school, the mother said.

After the free surgery, Asha used to take Kirti to hospital thrice a week for speech therapy sessions. “During a session, as we were showing her a photo of her father, she said ‘papa’ for the first time. I was so happy that I called my husband and relatives to tell them that she has started talking,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lives transformed’

On Saturday, 10 children who benefited from the Assistance to Persons with Disabilities for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme arrived at Holy Family Hospital, Delhi, a private hospital registered as a charitable non-profit organisation, for routine screening of their implants. Many families said the surgery transformed their children’s lives and gave them a future. The implant, surgery, and speech therapy would have otherwise cost each family about ₹8 lakh, according to the hospital.

Under the ADIP scheme of the Central government, there is a provision for providing free cochlear implants, post-operative therapy, and rehabilitation for children with hearing impairment. There is a cap of ₹7 lakh per implant for children diagnosed with pre-lingual hearing loss between one and five years. For those with acquired hearing loss between five and 18 years, the cap is ₹6 lakh per unit.

The Centre bears the full cost for families with a monthly income below ₹22,500, and 50% of the cost for those with an income between ₹22,501 and ₹30,000. In 2022-23, a total of 1,151 such surgeries were conducted nationwide, while over the past five years, 3,658 surgeries were performed, according to data from the Centre. In Delhi, the corresponding figures stand at 22 and 79.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing fund crunch

However, the scheme has been facing a fund crunch for the past several months. “We know that payments for surgeries performed by your hospitals have been pending for a long time... The reasons for non-payment is the non-availability of grant,” an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which manages the scheme, said in a letter dated July 1 to all hospitals empanelled under the ADIP scheme.

Sporting a yellow shirt and blue jeans, Kirti sat next to her mother at the hospital while her implant was being screened. “She goes to school now and has friends and talks like other children; she can have a future now,” Asha said.

Twins Mohammad Hassan and Mohammad Hussain, aged 5, also underwent the surgery and have started talking. “My eldest son, who is 13, had hearing impairment. Then Hassan and Hussain too were diagnosed as deaf. I was very sad and worried. But after they underwent the surgery, they began to hear and started talking too. Now they go to school and even do their homework on their own,” their mother Israt Jahan, in her 30s, said.

‘Early intervention critical’

Emphasising the importance of early intervention, Dr. Yogesh Jain, an ENT surgeon at Holy Family Hospital, said if deafness is not treated between five and eight years, then in most cases the brain loses its capacity to develop speech skills. “We call it brain plasticity. So, it is important to fix it as early as possible. Mothers have a big role in detecting deafness. If the child is not responding to loud sounds or their names, and is not talking by 1.5 years, then they should consult a doctor immediately,” Mr. Jain, who has performed several such implant surgeries, said.

Meanwhile, Soni Devi, 32, waits for her 10-year-old daughter Pyari Kumari’s turn for the implant. “I hope my child will also be able to get it.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.