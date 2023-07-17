Free coaching scheme for SC, ST, OBC students remains defunct despite CM’s promise

July 17, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

A Delhi government scheme offering free coaching for various competitive exams for students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST)and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is non-functional despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assurance of restarting it by mid-May this year.

The Delhi government’s ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’, launched in 2018 for reserved category students with annual family income less than ₹8 lakh, gave an opportunity to aspirants to avail of free coaching for various competitive exams, including engineering, medicine, and civil services. Under the scheme, the fee for the coaching was to be borne by the government.

However, the programme ran into a dead-end after the private institutes, which had admitted the students under the scheme, stopped receiving their payments.

“The verification of coaching institutes for payment is almost over and a plan has been made to release their payments. It is likely to happen soon,” an official source told The Hindu. When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “Minister concerned is following up on the scheme. Payment will be issued soon and the scheme will be restarted at the earliest.”

An AAP MLA said he continues to get calls from students enquiring about the scheme.

Beena Pallical, general secretary of the National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights, said there is a lack of political will to implement such programmes.

Meanwhile, Kirti, 24, daughter of a milkman, who was taking coaching for civil services under the scheme, said her coaching was abruptly ended by a private coaching centre last year.

