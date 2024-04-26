Free bus rides a godsend, but women divided on scheme’s poll dividend for AAP

April 26, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

Armed with an empty vegetable basket, 30-year-old Hamita Khatun boards the bus at the Peeragarhi bus stand every morning. A vegetable vendor in Dwarka, Ms. Khatun is thankful for the “pink tickets” that guarantee her free bus rides to and from Keshopur Mandi, where she purchases several quintals of vegetables every day. Once she has loaded her daily ware onto a truck for further transport, she prefers to travel home on the bus while seated comfortably in a pink seat reserved for women.

Ms. Khatun is among the 11 lakh women who daily use the pink tickets. The scheme, a major poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, was launched months prior to the 2020 Assembly election, and offers free rides to women in over 4,000 State-run buses in the Capital.

In March, days before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to women voters for their support in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. While promising them ₹1,000 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme applicable to women over 18, Mr. Kejriwal asked women to urge their family members to support AAP.

“Tell them that I have made their electricity free, their bus tickets free, and now I am giving ₹1,000 to women every month,” he said in a post on X, adding that women voters “shouldn’t serve their husbands dinner” if they do not support AAP.

The party’s women’s wing is also holding meetings with slum dwellers across the Capital, where feedback is being taken on initiatives like the pink tickets, Mahila Mohalla Clinics, and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

On the fence

Of Delhi’s 1.47 crore voters, 67 lakh are women, according to data published by the Election Commission of India in January this year. While the AAP government’s efforts to woo almost half the voter base have indeed won considerable support, consensus varies on whether it is enough to secure the party enough votes.

Ms. Khatun, originally from Bihar, has lived in Delhi for 13 years. She casts her vote from the West Delhi constituency. “The pink tickets do help me save ₹70 every day,” she admits. “But the cost of living is so high that the money saved ends up being spent on other things.” Her earnings, combined with those of her husband, a tailor, Ms. Khatun says, are not enough to raise their three sons.

But for others, like 37-year-old Mukesharani, AAP’s women-oriented schemes are a godsend. “I save ₹100 every day on my commute from Tikri to Keshopur Depot. Even an amount as small as ₹40 would make a difference,” says the Delhi Jal Board employee, who lost her husband to an accident two years ago. Every penny she puts aside goes towards educating her daughter and two sons.

“The Delhi government’s facilities, from free electricity to free bus rides, have helped me significantly ever since I became a single mother,” she says, adding that if no AAP candidate is contesting from her constituency, she “might not vote at all”.

Problematic bus routes

Several women, however, say the free bus tickets are not worth the problems that come with travelling on the bus.

Poonam Chandrawanshi, who works as a security guard at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, says she takes the bus only when she has time to spare. “For those of us who are working, the free tickets are important. But most of the time, buses don’t stop for women, especially at night. It starts to feel unsafe at times,” the 26-year-old says, adding that from Mundka, where she begins her commute, she has to switch buses five times en route.

Although the free tickets save her ₹150, the winding bus routes mean that Ms. Chandrawanshi only reaches home at 10.30 p.m. on days she takes the bus, a good three hours after her shift ends. “The bus stands are dimly lit at night and safety is a big worry,” she says, adding that on most days, when she is in a hurry, she prefers to take the metro.

Jyoti, 23, who will cast her vote for the first time this year, says that despite the bus tickets reducing her expenditure as a young employee at the Life Insurance Corporation, her family is still on the fence regarding whether they will support AAP in the general election, especially after the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal.