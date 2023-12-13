Fraudsters dupe man of ₹50K by faking nephew’s abduction in north-east Delhi

December 13, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

A case of cyber fraud has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly duping a Yamuna Vihar resident of ₹50,000 by pretending to be holding his nephew hostage, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the victim Lakshmi Chand Chawla, 62, filed a complaint on October 24 after he received a WhatsApp call from someone claiming to have kidnapped his 25-year-old nephew.

“The complainant said he heard a young man sobbing on the call. After the caller threatened to harm his nephew, he paid ₹50,000 electronically to a different number given by the accused,” the DCP added.

Mr. Chawla realised that he was duped only after ascertaining the whereabouts of his nephew, following which he informed the police, Mr. Tirkey said.