Frame scheme for providing drinking water in Defence Services Enclave: HC

‘Scheme should be implemented preferably within 9 months’

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to frame a scheme for providing drinking water services to 54 veterans, decorated officers, war-widows and armed forces personnel, who were allotted land in 1970s at Khanpur and Khirki villages here.

The court directed the DJB that the scheme should be framed and implemented expeditiously, preferably within nine months.

The direction came on a petition by 54 residents of Defence Services Enclave complaining that despite repeated attempts for the last 30 years, the authorities have failed to provide a single facility to them till date under the garb of the colony being unauthorised.

Justice Jayant Nath remarked that “right to access to drinking water is fundamental to life” and it cannot be deprived to the citizens merely on the ground that it is an unauthorised colony.

“The petitioners have been residing in the said area for the last 50 years and cannot continuously be deprived of the right to access to drinking and portable water,” the court remarked.

Infrastructural facilities

Currently, water is being supplied for drinking purpose through existing four tube wells, which is being maintained and regulated by the Residents Welfare Association. The residents contended that it was only after relentless effort they were able to get BSES electricity connections, telephone lines and other infrastructural facilities.

“I also cannot help noticing that the petitioners are all retired defence personnel, who have devoted the most productive period of their lives defending the nation’s borders and performing other dangerous and difficult tasks normally performed by defence service officers,” the court said.

Keeping in view the above facts and circumstances, Justice Nath opined that the government was duty bound to take an appropriate decision based on the cogent facts regarding the status of the colony known as “Defence Services Enclave”, where the petitioners are residing.

The court asked the Secretary, Ministry of Defence to constitute a committee, which may include representatives of Urban Development Ministry and Delhi Chief Secretary, to take a decision within four months with regard to regularising the Defence Services Enclave.