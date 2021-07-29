Frame rules to regulate search on lawyers: plea

New Delhi

29 July 2021 00:43 IST

HC Bench asks Centre to file reply

A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought formulation of mandatory guidelines to be followed by the investigating agencies while conducting search and seizure operations at the premises of an advocate.

The Centre opposed the plea raising preliminary objection that the petitioner has not made the investigating agencies parties to the petition and has not disclosed the name of the advocate on whom the search was conducted.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Jyoti Singh asked the Centre to file a short reply to the petition and made it clear it was not issuing notice on the plea at this stage. The court listed it for hearing on Sept. 3.

Petitioner Nikhil Borwankar, a lawyer, sought direction for framing of procedures and guidelines for conducting search on advocates with adequate safeguards to ensure that provisions of law pertaining to attorney-client privilege and their fundamental rights are protected.