Fourth senior citizen home comes up in city

Promising them a life of honour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated a 117-room senior citizens’ home for the destitute elderly in east Delhi’s Kanti Nagar.

All facilities at the centre ‘Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home’, including lodging, are free.

Mr. Kejriwal said this is the fourth such facility that the Delhi government has thrown open so far, and it will set up five more similar centres across the city. The other senior citizen homes currently operational in the city are located in Bindapur, Wajipur and Tahirpur.

The five-storey old age home has 117 rooms, of which 81 rooms are for men and 36 for women. The centre offers free accommodation, food, clothes, bedding, books, in addition to health and physiotherapy services for the elderly. The facility also has an entertainment centre and bhajan-kirtan programmes will be conducted regularly.

“While it is best if one does not feel the need to shift to such a facility and live at home. But, for those who are compelled to move into old age homes, we have tried our level best to ensure that they receive all the homely facilities, so that they do not feel the lack or loneliness of moving out of their homes,” the CM said.

The Delhi government’s aim, Mr. Kejriwal added, was to develop a total of nine such homes to provide shelter to a thousand people for the time being but will continue to work on building more such facilities.

To be eligible to stay at the facility, an individual must be in the age group of 60 years and above, have no kin to support or maintain them, should not be suffering from any infectious or communicable diseases and must be a resident of Delhi.

Admission to the institute is on a voluntary basis and any person seeking admission has to apply to the superintendent of the senior citizen home or the deputy director at the social security branch in the Social Welfare Department headquarters.