Delhi

Fourth death in Gautam Buddha Nagar

A 71-year-old cancer patient from Noida who was admitted to a Delhi hospital and later tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming the fourth fatality linked to the virus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, officials said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Sector 150 in Noida, died due to “multiple organ failure” at the government-run LNJP hospital in the Capital on Thursday night, they said.

Earlier three more men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddha Nagar with their deaths linked to COVID-19, according to officials.

Meanwhile, four more persons have tested positive, taking the number of COVID-19 cases to 242 on Friday, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The new patients include a 78-year-old woman from Sector 12, two men aged 22 and 41 from Sector 5 besides a 21-year-old man from Nagla village, the officer said.

Coronavirus
