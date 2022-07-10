Fourth body recovered from Yamuna river, legal proceedings underway

The body of the fourth boy, Sameer, who had drowned with his friends in the Yamuna river on Wednesday, was recovered by a rescue operation team, the police said on Saturday. The bodies of the other three were recovered on Friday.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said four boys aged between 14 and 20 years had come from Loni to take a bath in the Yamuna at Sonia Pushta on Thursday. The police said they received a call around 1.20 a.m. at Burari police station wherein four persons were reported missing since 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“It was revealed that the four persons drowned in the river around 12.30 p.m. on Thursday,” a senior police officer said. They have been identified as Wasim, 15, Kamal, 17, Iliyas, 20, and Sameer, 17.

Following a search operation, the bodies of Iliyas, Wasim and Kamal were recovered from the Yamuna.