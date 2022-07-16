Fourteen years after split, Jamiat factions likely to merge

Proposal green-lighted by Arshad Madani camp; nephew Mahmood’s faction to take it up next Friday

Proposal green-lighted by Arshad Madani camp; nephew Mahmood’s faction to take it up next Friday

Mahmood Madani. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

Fourteen years after the split in 2008, the two factions of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the oldest Muslim body in the country, are ready to bury the hatchet. The merger of the factions, headed by Arshad Madani and his nephew Mahmood Madani respectively, is likely to be announced after ratification by the working committee of the Mahmood camp next week.

The Jamiat had split after Mr. Arshad Madani succeeded his brother Asad Madani as president of the organisation. Making his displeasure known over the new leadership, Mr. Mahmood Madani charted his own course, becoming the general secretary and then president of his faction of the Jamiat. With his media-savvy ways, he became the public face of the organisation for many.

Invitation as catalyst

Attempts at merger had been periodically made in the past but were nipped in the bud due to one faction’s alleged proximity with the ruling dispensation. However, as Mr. Arshad Madani stated recently, “Rising Islamophobia makes a merger desirable.”

His first step towards reconciliation came after the rival camp extended him an invitation to attend its general body meeting in Deoband on May 28. He accepted the invitation.

Addressing around 2,000 invitees at the Deoband meet, Mr. Arshad Madani said, “The Jamiat has a 100-year-old history. At a time when Partition was happening, and a section of Muslims propounded the idea that Hindus and Muslims could not live together, we remained steadfast for a united India. Today, a similar theory is being propounded by a section of Hindus who are spreading division and hatred. And this communal stance is being fostered by the present government. At this juncture, the Jamiat needs to come together so our voice can be stronger.”

His words stopped just short of an announcement of merger. The working committee of his faction ratified his decision on June 18. The Mahmood Madani camp is likely to deliberate over the issue next Friday. Insiders believe the union is inevitable with just a couple of friction points still be to be addressed.

Merger road map

The faction of the younger Madani is said to be agreeable to work under the senior Madani as Jamiat president. Whether Mr. Mahmood Madani takes over as the general secretary or the vice president of the united organisation remains to be seen. “The process of unity will come out with goodness and blessings and the servants of the Jamiat will be able to work with consensus for the people,” Mr. Arshad Madani told The Hindu.

It is, however, yet to be decided how the members of the two working committees will be accommodated after the merger. As a practice, the working committee has 30 to 35 members. As of now, the combined strength of the working committees of both the factions is around 60 members.

It has been decided, in principle, that on all important issues no leader of the body will go to press without ratification by the working committee.

When they went their respective ways, Mr. Mahmood Madani is said to have initially extended support to the Narendra Modi government on the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the blunting of Article 370. As the move did not go down well with the community, he is said to have changed his stance and extended support to the emerging anti-CAA protests in December 2019.

On the same lines, there was much criticism of Mr. Arshad Madani’s meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat though the former called it a dialogue for “fostering better understanding”.

“Nowadays in the name of clothing, food, faith, festival or language and economy etc., Indians are pitted against their own countrymen. It is time to come together,” a member of the Arshad Madani camp said.