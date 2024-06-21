Fourteen heatstroke deaths partly due to underlying illness, says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that 14 persons died of heatstroke in Delhi hospitals, of which many had pre-existing diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister added that he had taken stock of the arrangements made by hospitals to deal with the increase in heatstroke cases, and said “adequate measures” have been taken.

“According to the information I have received, about 310 heatstroke patients were admitted to hospitals in recent days, of which 112 patients have recovered and been discharged. Of the 14 casualties, almost all of them had serious underlying diseases like cancer or kidney ailments, due to which their condition worsened,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While conducting a surprise visit at Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Mr. Bharadwaj emphasised on the need for preventative measures, and also evaluated basic facilities at the hospital, like medicines, water, electricity and air cooling systems.

“The Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the situation. In all the hospitals, adequate medicines and environment have been arranged for the smooth treatment of heatstroke patients. Our effort is that as soon as any heatstroke patient is found, they should be immediately admitted to the nearest hospital of the Delhi government and their treatment should be started so that their life can be saved,” he said.

The Minister said he had appealed to the Delhi Police to take any patient suffering from heatstroke to the hospital. Instructions have also been issued for the availability of CATs Ambulance Services in all 11 districts of Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.