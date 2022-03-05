Four youth bound down by law for bullying school girl

March 05, 2022 00:51 IST

The accused had thrashed the student and shared videos on social media

Four youth, including a girl, were bound down by law for beating and bullying a 16-year-old class X student of a north Delhi school, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the four youths have been identified as Himanshu, Sujal, Rahul and Riya, all aged between 18 and 21. They have been bound down under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, which means the four have to appear before the police whenever called upon so that they can be prevented from committing a similar offence.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said professional counsellors are counselling the victim, who is a student of Geetanjali Modern School in Sant Nagar, and the school authorities are making necessary interventions for minor students involved in the incident.

The school’s director Hari Krishan told The Hindu that the school has scheduled a meeting between parents and teachers on Monday to discuss the betterment of students and find a solution to prevent such incidents from happening again.

On February 28, the minor girl had just stepped out of school and was on her way home when her friend’s brother Sujal, along with his friends, thrashed the girl. Sujal’s peers also filmed the episode on a mobile phone.

Viral video

Providing context to the issue, the victim had told The Hindu that her friend and she had stopped talking to each other over a personal matter about 15 days ago. “Some people wrote nasty things and made fun of my friend on Instagram and she thought I was behind it all. She told her brother and he brought these people to beat me up,” she said.

The girl’s father said initially he didn’t want to press charges but the next day the teenagers, who thrashed the girl, started sharing the assault videos on social media using derogatory language. He then filed a complaint at the Burari police station. The police had registered a case under relevant sections.

“I don’t want to go back to school. I can’t cross that street where they beat me up. I don’t want to go for tuitions. It’s so humiliating. Everyone in school is laughing behind my back,” the girl had said.