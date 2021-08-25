Four-year UG course will result in dilution of degrees: DU teachers

‘Multiple exit model might have a detrimental impact on poor students’

With the Delhi University’s statutory bodies approving implementation of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) under the National Education Policy (NEP), several teachers raised objections while stating that it was the students who had “revolted” the last time FYUP was implemented.

On Tuesday, DU’s Academic Council (AC) had passed the implementation of the NEP from the next academic year with 16 elected members dissenting and alleging that proper discussions were not held on the matter.

According to the NEP, students will have access to a multiple entry and exit scheme by which they will be able to join and leave their respective programmes at different stages.

DU professors said that the implementation of FYUP would lead to dilution of degrees and the multiple exit model might also be detrimental for students who are from economically backward sections.

Miranda House professor Abha Dev Habib said: “When the FYUP was implemented earlier [in 2013], students who usually took admission after the soaring cut-off marks found that the first year was completely diluted. They were unhappy about the common foundation courses that they were required to take. One extra year also means that the total cost of education, which also includes accommodation and living expenses, also tend to increase.”

“In a society like ours, where women students face a lot of struggles, the chances of higher number of students dropping out is also a possibility. They might come under family pressure and want to exit courses at various stages. This false sense that one can get a diploma will work against students. Also what employability factor will such students face?” asked Ms. Habib.

The dissent note put forth by 16 of the 26 elected AC members read: “The University of Delhi has not asked for detailed feedback of the report of the NEP implementation from all stakeholders including members of all relevant statutory bodies. The report must be sent for discussion to all statutory bodies like the Committee of Courses, Staff Councils, faculties and so on, before taking it to the Academic Council.”

No discussion

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member who dissented said, “It is extremely unfortunate that no substantial discussion was allowed in the Academic Council on the matter of FYUP with MEES [multiple entry/exit] or on other agenda items. No voting was allowed and the elected members were asked to deposit dissent notes.”

Rajib Ray, president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said: “The implementation of provisions in NEP 2020 will also lead to a drastic cut in the workload and retrenchment of teachers and hence it is not acceptable. Fixing of the academic year 2022-23 as the year of implementation assumes that the university is ready to go ahead with the implementation without any discussion.”