Four-year-old girl hit by school cab

A four-year-old girl was hit by her own school cab in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Monday afternoon.

The police have arrested the cab driver for his negligent behaviour.

The minor, daughter of Pankaj Ranjan who’s a resident of Block H in Shakarpur, was returning from Universal Public School around 2p.m. in her cab.

According to the police, the driver, Mohit Kapoor (30), dropped another child at the street a few metres before the minor’s house and asked the victim to step out to make way for the other child.

Taken to hospital

“The girl wasn’t supposed to be dropped there. She probably came out so another child could step out,” said a senior police official, adding that the driver didn’t notice she was standing behind the cab and reversed the car into her.

The police said that girl was bleeding profusely and she was immediately taken to MAX Hospital in Patparganj by the driver.

“He stopped a scooter that was coming his way and took the victim to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said the official.

The driver, who was picked up from the hospital, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.