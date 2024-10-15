Four-year-old dies after gym equipment collapses in Delhi park

A four-year-old child was allegedly killed after an open gym equipment in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi Park in Moti Nagar fell on his head, the police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A call was received at Moti Nagar police station regarding a child being brought dead to the emergency ward of the Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on Sunday, the police said.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said, an inquiry into the matter revealed that the child was playing in a park at A-Block. The child has been identified as Arvind, son of Sanjay, 23, who works as a labourer. Sanjay said that while playing in the park, the equipment suddenly fell on the child’s chest and he became unconscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead,” he said.

Sanjay works as a labourer in Saudi Arabia and Arvind’s mother is a housewife. Police have registered a case under provisions of negligence and the matter is under investigation.

Sanjay said, “The incident happened inside a park, a public space. My child died due to negligence. Those who are found negligent should be held responsible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MCD has not issued a response on the matter.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed deep sorrow over the death. Ms. Swaraj said she has been informed that a similar swing collapse occurred in the same area last year, which clearly indicates a lack of attention to park maintenance by the MCD.

She criticised senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders for ignoring the incident and remaining silent. She pointed out that an FIR was filed only after the intervention of local BJP leaders.

Ms. Swaraj stressed the need for an immediate safety audit of all swings and fitness machines in the parks, citing poor upkeep of these public spaces.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.