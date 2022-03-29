Four trapped in sewage line in Rohini; rescue operation under way

Fire tenders and JCBs have been pressed into service

Four persons, including three line workers, were feared to be trapped inside a sewage line in Rohini late on Tuesday, senior police officers said. According to DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, they received a call at Samaypur Badli police station at 6.43 p.m. regarding three line workers from MTNL falling into a sewer line in SGT Nagar at Main Bawana Road. The other victim was a rickshaw driver who had gone inside to rescue the workers, the police said.

On receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Fire department officers and an ambulance were also present at the spot. Till the time this report was filed, the DCP said rescue efforts were under way and no person had been rescued.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said four fire tenders were rushed to the site and a rescue operation was being carried out. JCBs were also pressed into service.