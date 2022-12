December 06, 2022 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar on Monday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported from the site, said the police. “The building had developed cracks in May this year and was subsequently vacated after being declared as dangerous by the municipality. No FIR has been lodged yet as we have received no complaint so far,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.