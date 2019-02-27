Delhi

Four-storey building collapses in Karol Bagh

A view of the Collapsed building in Dev Nagar Area of Karol Bagh in New Delhi on February 27.

A view of the Collapsed building in Dev Nagar Area of Karol Bagh in New Delhi on February 27.   | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

The building is located in Dev Nagar area

A four-storey commercial building collapsed in Devnagar area of Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning. No casualty has been reported.

The fire department says a call was received at 8.40 am regarding a four storey building collapse on Padam Singh road in Karol Bagh. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to conduct the rescue operations.


Police said the building was in a dilapidated state for long and only the ground floor of the building was in use for some commercial purposes. When the building collapsed no one was under it, officials said.

 

NDRF team engaged in operation at the site.

NDRF team engaged in operation at the site.   | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

 

