Four-storey building collapses in Karol Bagh

A four-storey commercial building collapsed in Devnagar area of Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning. No casualty has been reported.



The fire department says a call was received at 8.40 am regarding a four storey building collapse on Padam Singh road in Karol Bagh. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to conduct the rescue operations.



Police said the building was in a dilapidated state for long and only the ground floor of the building was in use for some commercial purposes. When the building collapsed no one was under it, officials said.