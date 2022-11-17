Four startups led by IIT-Delhi students win grant of ₹50 lakh each

November 17, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Fund initiative was launched to provide cushion to students to take risk and experiment with innovative ideas

The Hindu Bureau

At IIT-Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Four start-ups led by IIT-Delhi students have won a grant of ₹50 lakh each under the Endowment Nurture Fund Initiative of IIT-Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fund launched by the IIT-Delhi Endowment Management Foundation was set up to provide a cushion to IIT-Delhi’s student teams to take risk and experiment with innovative ideas, products or business models that in turn helps spread the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the student community.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol

Entrepreneurial ambitions

Speaking about the Endowment Nurture Fund initiative, P.V.M. Rao, Dean, Alumni Relations at IIT-Delhi, said, “Many students are relinquishing placement option to start ventures immediately after their graduation. The Endowment Nurture Fund will encourage such students to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The startups are – Circle which is a financial wellness product for organisations to provide daily salary and low-cost retirement to their employees; Bag-It which is an on-demand platform for wholesalers that digitises the jewellery supply chain for the benefit of retailers; Onpery which is a menstrual health start-up that aims to make green menstruation adaptable and accessible to the masses; and I-Stem which provides digital content accessibility solutions through which universities and enterprises are making their digital infrastructure accessible for persons with disability.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US