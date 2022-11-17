Four startups led by IIT-Delhi students win grant of ₹50 lakh each

Four start-ups led by IIT-Delhi students have won a grant of ₹50 lakh each under the Endowment Nurture Fund Initiative of IIT-Delhi.
The fund launched by the IIT-Delhi Endowment Management Foundation was set up to provide a cushion to IIT-Delhi’s student teams to take risk and experiment with innovative ideas, products or business models that in turn helps spread the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the student community.
Entrepreneurial ambitions
Speaking about the Endowment Nurture Fund initiative, P.V.M. Rao, Dean, Alumni Relations at IIT-Delhi, said, “Many students are relinquishing placement option to start ventures immediately after their graduation. The Endowment Nurture Fund will encourage such students to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions”.
The startups are – Circle which is a financial wellness product for organisations to provide daily salary and low-cost retirement to their employees; Bag-It which is an on-demand platform for wholesalers that digitises the jewellery supply chain for the benefit of retailers; Onpery which is a menstrual health start-up that aims to make green menstruation adaptable and accessible to the masses; and I-Stem which provides digital content accessibility solutions through which universities and enterprises are making their digital infrastructure accessible for persons with disability.
