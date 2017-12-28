Four rob medical store near hospital

A group of armed robbers barged into a medical store outside Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday and made off with ₹76,000 in cash.

In his complaint to the police, Jitendra Kumar Gupta stated that he owns All India Medicose, located near gate no. 1 of Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the complaint, four youths parked their car in front of the shop around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. One of them came into the shop and walked up to the counter on the pretext of buying medicine.

He then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at a staff member behind the counter. Meanwhile, two more men barged into the shop and overpowered the cashier and snatched the cash box, which contained ₹76,000. They manhandled the staff members and snatched mobile phones of everyone in the shop.

Passersby warned

The fourth youth was standing outside the shop and warned passersby that they would shoot everyone if they raised an alarm. Thereafter, all the robbers fled in a white sedan they had arrived in.

“The robbers feld with ₹76,000 in cash and three phones. The mobile phone used to accept e-payments was also stolen,” said Mr. Gupta. He added that he had given a detailed description of the appearance of the robbers to the police, who have registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC.