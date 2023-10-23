Four posing as DDA officials held for fraud

October 23, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The police have arrested four people for allegedly impersonating as Delhi Development Authority officials and duping people on the pretext of getting them flats.

They were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur.

A West Vinod Nagar resident had complained to the police in this regard. He told the police that he had filled an online form to purchase a DDA flat.

On August 5, he received an email asking him to submit ₹50,000 as booking amount.

The complainant subsequently received phone calls from unknown numbers, with callers claiming to be higher DDA officials.

They demanded ₹5 lakh as advance payment. The complainant immediately informed the police.

A case was registered under IPC Sections of cheating and forgery, DCP (East) Achin Garg said.

The police found the accused active around Hamirpur of Uttar Pradesh.

During raids, the police arrested the four people, identified as Amit Kumar, 36, Nizamuddeen, 33, Sulabh, 22, and Ram, 48.