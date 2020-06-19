Four policemen injured as villagers attack post

FARIDABAD

19 June 2020 00:33 IST

Agitation against death of man in jail

Four policemen sustained injuries in an attack at a police post by villagers on Thursday in protest against the death of a fellow villager inside the district’s Neemka Jail. The police claimed the man had hanged himself inside the jail premises, but the villagers accused them of having murdered him.

A large mob from Shahjahanpur village went on a rampage in the morning, attacking Chandpur police post. Four policemen were injured in the incident. The agitating villagers demanded that the post-mortem be conducted at PGIMS Rohtak and the matter must be investigated by a high-level committee.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaiveer Rathi pacified the villagers and assured them of a judicial inquiry into the death.

Superintendent of Police (Neemka Jail) Sanjeev Kumar said that accused Sonu was brought to jail on June 16 and he hanged himself on Wednesday. His report for COVID-19 was also received on Thursday and he was tested positive.

The police said that the youth of Shahjhanapur and Chandpur had a tiff during a race organised on June 10 and stone were pelted on policemen who had reached the spot. On June 14, Sonu was arrested in connection with stone pelting and was sent to jail.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that the villagers, including women, gathered outside the police post in the morning and pelted stones, injuring policemen. He added that some villagers also sat on dharna and blocked the road outside the jail.