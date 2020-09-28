Four policemen fired for misreporting drug seizure

Accused are absconding; SHO sent to police lines, probe ordered against ACP

Four policemen, including two Sub-Inspectors, were dismissed from service after they allegedly misreported the quantity of marijuana seized from a local drug peddler during a raid earlier this month, said a senior police officer.

On September 11, a raid was conducted by a team from Jahangirpuri police station at a house under their jurisdiction during which approximately 160kg of marijuana was seized. The drug peddler was arrested. However, the peddler was later let off after the accused policemen settled the matter with him. The accused officers officially reported that only 960 grams of drug was seized and later sold off the remaining quantity, he said.

The officer confirmed that after the incident came to light, the matter was forwarded to vigilance cell for inquiry. Based on vigilance report against the policemen, all four were dismissed from the service with immediate effect and a case has been registered against them under Prevention of Corruption Act and several other Sections of IPC.

“The accused policemen are absconding and their mobile phones are switched off. A team has been formed to arrest them,” said the officer.

The officer added that the role of ACP and SHO has also come under the scanner. SHO Sarvesh Kumar has been sent to police lines and inquiry has been ordered against ACP Sanjay Kumar.