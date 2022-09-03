Four persons held for stealing soil from Mundka, Delhi

Four people were arrested for the alleged theft

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
September 03, 2022 00:18 IST

A Delhi Police PCR. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Four persons have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly stealing soil from a construction site in outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area, the poice said on Friday.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on August 31, when they received a call at Mundka police station about a few persons taking away construction material, meant to be used in laying roads, in their trucks.

Subsequently, a police team rushed to the spot where the complainant, engineer of the construction company working at the site, alleged that soil theft was being reported from the site from the past few days. He added that the security and patrolling staff were deployed by the company to curb these incidents of theft.

Eventually, the four persons, identified as Parhlad, Naresh, Sabir and Raju, were arrested from their hideouts, police said.

