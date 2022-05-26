Four persons held for running prostitution racket

Accused operated from a flat in Rohini

Four persons, including three women, were arrested for running a prostitution racket inside a building in Rohini’s Sanjay Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said they received a call around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday about a prostitution racket being run on the third floor of a building in Sanjay Nagar. A decoy customer was sent to the area where two of the accused accepted ₹1,000 from him in exchange for services.

Upon confirmation, the customer signalled and the police team raided the location and arrested the four accused. Ajay, the kingpin of the racket, was a tenant of the flat where the racket was being run.

A case under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, was registered at the Rohin police station. Further investigation is under way, the police said.