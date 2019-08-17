Four of gang held in two encounters

Four alleged members of a gang were arrested after successive gunfights with police within 12 hours in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday.

The gang had barged into a showroom on August 11 and looted ₹14,000 at gunpoint. The entire episode was caught on CCTV cameras. The gang members were all masked at the time of the incident but two of them were identified after a detailed analysis of the CCTV footage, a senior officer said.

“An input about the movement of the accused in Dadri was received on Thursday night and soon police teams spread out to nab them,” SP, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

Opened fire at police

When intercepted near Shaiffali school, the four accused, two on a motorcycle and two on a scooter, opened indiscriminate firing on the policemen, Mr. Singh said.

“Two of them, Lokesh and Gaurav, were held immediately after the exchange of fire, while two others managed to flee the spot. When questioned, they told the police about their partners and confirmed their involvement in the August 11 case,” the SP said.

Based on the inputs, Mr. Singh said, a combing operation was launched for the absconding duo — Rajeev Sharma and Rahul Kashyap. “They were arrested following a gunfight near Bisahda village in Dadri on Friday,” he added.