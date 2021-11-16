Four of family injured in LPG cylinder blast

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries following a cylinder blast at their residence in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the injured have been identified as Daron, 40, his wife Reena, 35, both labourers, and their two minor children — a son aged 13 and daughter aged 15.

The police said that they received information about the incident at 7.23 a.m. where the caller said that a gas cylinder blast in a house in Nihal Vihar had caused fire. It was revealed that there was a leak in the domestic gas cylinder while Daron was preparing tea which caused the fire.

The police said that all four injured were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mongolpuri and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

Daron and his wife have suffered 80% and 50% burns respectively. Daron is said to be battling for life and Reena is also critical. The children are stable, the police said.