Four of a family killed in fire in outer Delhi

Updated - June 25, 2024 09:46 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 09:17 am IST - New Delhi

According to an official, the fire was caused by an inverter.

PTI

Representational image.

Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their home in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar area, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Tuesday, June 25, 2024,

He said the department was informed about the fire around 3.30 am and two fire tenders were sent to the spot.

According to the official, the fire was caused by an inverter and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the building, leading to the four people inhaling smoke.

He said they were rescued by fire services personnel and rushed to the Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

