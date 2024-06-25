GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four of a family killed in fire in outer Delhi

According to an official, the fire was caused by an inverter.

Updated - June 25, 2024 09:46 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 09:17 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image.

Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their home in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar area, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Tuesday, June 25, 2024,

He said the department was informed about the fire around 3.30 am and two fire tenders were sent to the spot.

According to the official, the fire was caused by an inverter and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the building, leading to the four people inhaling smoke.

He said they were rescued by fire services personnel and rushed to the Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Related Topics

fire / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.