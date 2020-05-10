Delhi

Four more deaths in Delhi, CM says toll ‘very less’

A total of 73 people have died due to the virus so far; cases near 7,000 mark

The Capital recorded four deaths and 381 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 6,923 and the toll to 73. According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, a total of 2,069 people have recovered and there were 4,781 active cases in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the number of deaths was “very less” and of the 6,923 cases, only 1,476 were in hospitals. “Of these 1,476 cases, 91 are in ICU, 27 are on ventilator; around 75% are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms,” he added.

In accordance with the directions of the Centre, Mr. Kejriwal said asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms were being treated at home after a medical team conducted an inspection and was satisfied that self-isolation could be practised. “There is no cure for the virus, patients have to just get better and our teams stay in contact with the infected. Patients who cannot self-isolate are shifted to COVID Care Centres or COVID Health Centres,” he said.

“Instances of patients waiting for hours for a government ambulance has been brought to my notice and we have requisitioned private ambulances for government service,” added Mr. Kejriwal.

Appeal to migrants

The Chief Minister also appealed to stranded migrant workers not to leave the city on foot as “it was not safe”.

“This lockdown is going to end soon and everything will be back on track. You will get employed again as everything will start running again. Please do not leave Delhi. We are here to take care of you,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He, however, added that the government was arranging for mores trains for people who wanted to get back home.

He added that 150 migrants were sent back to Punjab by his government on Sunday, and that two trains to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have already left.

Appealing to the leaders of the Opposition party who have been critical of the government’s efforts to control the outbreak, the Chief Minister said this was “not the time to do politics but to work collectively for the people and the nation”.

